The Type 96A tank is shown in a simulated street battle as training for the PLA’s mission to take back Taiwan. Photo: CCTV/Weibo
China puts tanks to the test in a mock street battle for Taiwan

  • CCTV footage highlights the PLA’s understanding that urban combat would be inevitable after landing on the island
  • But Taiwan’s own military has the advantage of being most familiar with the island’s complex geography, says military observer

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:25am, 17 Dec, 2020

