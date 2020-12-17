The Type 96A tank is shown in a simulated street battle as training for the PLA’s mission to take back Taiwan. Photo: CCTV/Weibo
China puts tanks to the test in a mock street battle for Taiwan
- CCTV footage highlights the PLA’s understanding that urban combat would be inevitable after landing on the island
- But Taiwan’s own military has the advantage of being most familiar with the island’s complex geography, says military observer
