Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Chinese, US militaries blame each other for PLA ‘no-show’ at virtual meeting

  • US says People’s Liberation Army did not turn up for the two sides’ virtual conference, part of a mechanism to ensure sea and air safety
  • But China says it proposed an agenda in November only for the Americans to try to proceed without agreeing one

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:08pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE