Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese, US militaries blame each other for PLA ‘no-show’ at virtual meeting
- US says People’s Liberation Army did not turn up for the two sides’ virtual conference, part of a mechanism to ensure sea and air safety
- But China says it proposed an agenda in November only for the Americans to try to proceed without agreeing one
Topic | South China Sea
Increased US military activity in the South China Sea has angered Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE