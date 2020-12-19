The drills are taking place in the Pratas Islands, south of Taiwan in the South China Sea. Photo: CNA
Taiwan set for live-fire drill in ‘potential flashpoint’ Pratas Islands
- Marines and coastguard to take part in first of two drills as part of annual training
- Japanese media reported in May that mainland Chinese military planned a large-scale training exercise simulating invasion of the islets
