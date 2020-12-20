Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters
Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Taiwan counts 15 lives lost in 2020 and rising military cost amid escalating tension with China

  • Black Hawk helicopter crash which claimed high-profile Taiwan officer was the first of five fatal military incidents
  • By November Taiwan’s navy had sent 1,223 ships to meet challenges by Chinese naval vessels, an increase of nearly 50 per cent on last year

Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters
Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE