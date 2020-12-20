Eight people died when a Taiwanese military Black Hawk helicopter crashed on January 2. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan counts 15 lives lost in 2020 and rising military cost amid escalating tension with China
- Black Hawk helicopter crash which claimed high-profile Taiwan officer was the first of five fatal military incidents
- By November Taiwan’s navy had sent 1,223 ships to meet challenges by Chinese naval vessels, an increase of nearly 50 per cent on last year
