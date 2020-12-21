China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier the Shandong is leading a group of ships to the South China Sea for exercises. Photo: Handout China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier the Shandong is leading a group of ships to the South China Sea for exercises. Photo: Handout
China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier the Shandong is leading a group of ships to the South China Sea for exercises. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Shandong aircraft carrier group heads to South China Sea for drills

  • The ships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, on their way to routine annual exercises, according to Chinese navy
  • Taipei says progress of the group was monitored by six warships and eight air force planes

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20am, 21 Dec, 2020

