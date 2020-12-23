Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows a J-15 fighter on board the Shandong. Photo: Handout
China’s Shandong aircraft carrier crosses Taiwan Strait a day after USS Mustin
- Military analysts say the timing was a coincidence because it is not possible to put a carrier to sea with only a day’s notice
- Chinese ship is heading to South China Sea because it is too cold to fly near its home port
Topic | Taiwan
