China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout
China aims for commercial race with at least 20 Long March-8 rocket launches a year
- Programme’s commander-in-chief says he is confident goal to launch rockets simply, quickly and often is achievable
- Reduced costs and future reusability aimed at making Chinese launches economical service for governments and companies
Topic | Space
China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout