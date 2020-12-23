China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout
China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China aims for commercial race with at least 20 Long March-8 rocket launches a year

  • Programme’s commander-in-chief says he is confident goal to launch rockets simply, quickly and often is achievable
  • Reduced costs and future reusability aimed at making Chinese launches economical service for governments and companies

Topic |   Space
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:38pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout
China’s Long March-8 rocket on the launch pad before its maiden flight. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE