Many of China’s sailors found themselves at sea for several months more than expected in 2020. Photo: PLA Daily Many of China’s sailors found themselves at sea for several months more than expected in 2020. Photo: PLA Daily
China-US tensions keep PLA sailors at sea for an extra four months in 2020

  • Servicemen and women from South Sea Fleet, which monitors the South China Sea, had tours extended by up to 110 days, navy says
  • Increased activity by US forces in region, launch of new warships and helping fight Covid-19 all contributed to increased workload, insiders say

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Dec, 2020

