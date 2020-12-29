China's first home-grown aircraft carrier Shandong will take part in end-of-year military exercises. Photo: Handout China's first home-grown aircraft carrier Shandong will take part in end-of-year military exercises. Photo: Handout
China plans intensive round of military drills in end-of-year catch-up

  • The PLA Navy is holding three 10-day exercises simultaneously after year of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Home-grown aircraft carrier Shandong and the Type 075 amphibious assault ship will take part

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Dec, 2020

