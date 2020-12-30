A sailor photographs a visiting local woman on the deck of the USS George Washington during a 2012 visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong A sailor photographs a visiting local woman on the deck of the USS George Washington during a 2012 visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
US navy’s Hong Kong port calls likely to be scuppered in future as ties with China’s military continue to deteriorate

  • One military source says the PLA believes the Americans are using the visits as an excuse to monitor its ships
  • This issue may have been one factor in the collapse of recent talks to discuss maritime safety

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:35pm, 30 Dec, 2020

