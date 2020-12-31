The guided-missile destroyer USS Johh McCain passes through the Taiwan Strait on December 31, 2020. Photo: US Navy
China-US tension: as American warships sail through Taiwan Strait, Beijing denounces ‘provocation’
- Two guided missile destroyers made the 13th US transit through the contested waterway this year
- Chinese ships and aircraft trailed the American vessels, claiming the US passage was a ‘show of force’ and a threat to peace in the region
