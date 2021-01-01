Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout
Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout

South China Sea

China /  Military

South China Sea: why did the PLA land its massive Y-20 warplane on Fiery Cross Reef?

  • Military source says PLA was probably testing the capabilities of its transport aircraft, which satellite images showed on the militarised reef in the Spratly Islands on Christmas Day
  • Chinese forces began three simultaneous drills in waters off Hainan, about 1,200km north of the Spratlys, the same day

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout
Satellite images showed the Y-20 on the airstrip at Fiery Cross Reef. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE