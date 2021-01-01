Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is reported to be including the South China Sea in its first operational mission. Photo: AFP Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is reported to be including the South China Sea in its first operational mission. Photo: AFP
Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier is reported to be including the South China Sea in its first operational mission. Photo: AFP

China blasts Nato with British aircraft carrier ‘heading to South China Sea’

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth’s first operational mission expected to include the disputed sea
  • Chinese defence ministry criticises ‘flexing muscles’ and Nato report that said China’s authoritarianism and territorial ambitions posed ‘acute challenges’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:26pm, 1 Jan, 2021

