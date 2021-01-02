The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by Japan and China. Photo: Kyodo The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by Japan and China. Photo: Kyodo
The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by Japan and China. Photo: Kyodo

China-Japan relations

China /  Military

By air and sea: China’s two-pronged strategy to grind Japan down over the Senkakus

  • Beijing has ramped up its military and coastguard presence near the islands to get Tokyo to acquiesce on the disputed chain, analysts say
  • While it is taking a toll on the Japanese self-defence forces, the tactic comes with a major risk

China-Japan relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:30pm, 2 Jan, 2021

