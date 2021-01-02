The Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by Japan and China. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
By air and sea: China’s two-pronged strategy to grind Japan down over the Senkakus
- Beijing has ramped up its military and coastguard presence near the islands to get Tokyo to acquiesce on the disputed chain, analysts say
- While it is taking a toll on the Japanese self-defence forces, the tactic comes with a major risk
