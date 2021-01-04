Hu Wenming, the former party chief and chairman of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, is suspected of abusing his powers. Photo: Handout
Former head of China’s aircraft carrier programme expelled from Communist Party over corruption claims
- Hu Wenming, former chairman of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, is accused of taking bribes and abusing his position
- Investigation into Hu began in May after a manager at the corporation, who was suspected of passing information to the US, was jailed
