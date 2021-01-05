Artist’s impression of the new facilities at Jiangnan Shipyard. Photo: Handout Artist’s impression of the new facilities at Jiangnan Shipyard. Photo: Handout
China speeds up building aircraft carriers but will PLA sailors be trained for hi-tech ships in time?

  • A floating dock and the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard will boost China’s commercial and military shipbuilding capacity
  • The accelerated construction comes as China faces both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, says analyst

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:24am, 5 Jan, 2021

