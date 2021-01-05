China’s People’s Liberation Army should use current conflicts to polish its troop capabilities, according to new year orders issued by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters China’s People’s Liberation Army should use current conflicts to polish its troop capabilities, according to new year orders issued by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping

China / Military

Xi Jinping orders China’s military to be ready for war ‘at any second’

  • As the PLA kicks off its training programme for 2021, its ultimate commander stresses combat readiness and more hi-tech
  • Frontline frictions must be used to polish troop capabilities and training exercises need to incorporate technology, Xi said

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:32pm, 5 Jan, 2021

