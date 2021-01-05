China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP
China’s advanced DF-17 hypersonic missile likely to have been part of recent military drill
Footage aired on state television shows new and unidentified type of missile vehicle in PLA exercise
Analysts say DF-17 is powerful enough to strike US bases in the region
Catherine Wong
Published: 9:30pm, 5 Jan, 2021
Updated: 9:30pm, 5 Jan, 2021
