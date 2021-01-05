China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP
China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP

Diplomacy

China /  Military

China’s advanced DF-17 hypersonic missile likely to have been part of recent military drill

  • Footage aired on state television shows new and unidentified type of missile vehicle in PLA exercise
  • Analysts say DF-17 is powerful enough to strike US bases in the region

Topic |   Diplomacy
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:30pm, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP
China’s DF-17 ballistic missiles were seen for the first time in the 2019 National Day parade. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE