A PLA soldier keeps watch from the improved 5592 observation post. Photo: CCTV A PLA soldier keeps watch from the improved 5592 observation post. Photo: CCTV
China-India relations

Military

China-India border dispute: PLA ‘has built frontline observation post’

  • Temporary post used in 2017 border stand-off has been turned into a shelter and lookout point, Chinese military says
  • Observers from both sides say their country is equipped for further potential border clashes in harsh winter conditions

Topic |   China-India relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Jan, 2021

