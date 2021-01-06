A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency

Taiwan

China /  Military

PLA warplanes made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s airspace in 2020, report says

  • Chinese air force entered island’s ADIZ on 91 days from January to November, according to Taipei-based think tank
  • Analysts say strategy is more about sending a message to the US and the world than an attempt to wear down Taiwanese military and public

Topic |   Taiwan
William Langley
William Langley

Updated: 6:05am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE