A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait in February. Photo: Taiwan’s Military News Agency
PLA warplanes made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s airspace in 2020, report says
- Chinese air force entered island’s ADIZ on 91 days from January to November, according to Taipei-based think tank
- Analysts say strategy is more about sending a message to the US and the world than an attempt to wear down Taiwanese military and public
