A CCTV documentary aired recently showed a CJ-10 cruise missile penetrating the window of a building. Photo: CCTV
Taiwan
PLA showcases missiles in New Year’s Eve ‘warning for Taiwan’
- CCTV series shows 10 types of short and intermediate-range missiles designed for a possible war with the self-ruled island
- Conspicuously absent from the PLA Rocket Force series were intercontinental ballistic missiles, a sign Beijing is not provoking Washington
Topic | Taiwan
A CCTV documentary aired recently showed a CJ-10 cruise missile penetrating the window of a building. Photo: CCTV