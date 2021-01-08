J-20 stealth fighters, pictured during the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force in 2019, will get Chinese designed and manufactured engines in future generations of the jet. Photo: Xinhua J-20 stealth fighters, pictured during the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force in 2019, will get Chinese designed and manufactured engines in future generations of the jet. Photo: Xinhua
J-20 stealth fighters, pictured during the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force in 2019, will get Chinese designed and manufactured engines in future generations of the jet. Photo: Xinhua

China’s next-gen J-20 stealth fighter jettisons Russian engine in favour of home-grown technology

  • Chinese engineers directed to modify the WS-25 engine until it matches America’s F-22 Raptor, says insider
  • The pandemic and other issues have caused delays, with warning that China risks falling behind in long-term aircraft development

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 8 Jan, 2021

