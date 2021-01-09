The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo
The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo

China’s military

China /  Military

China’s military gives glimpse of updated long-range rocket system

  • Social media images show a new configuration of launchers on trucks as a backdrop to training drills
  • The system enables the PLA Ground Force to hit strategic targets with precision fire anywhere on the Taiwanese west coast

Topic |   China’s military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo
The PCL-191 was seen in the background of an artillery brigade training session of an artillery brigade in Guangdong province, according to photos published by the 74th Group Army. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE