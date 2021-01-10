in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, Indonesian Navy chief Yudo Margono explained how a ‘Sea Glider’ was found by fishermen near Selayar Island, South Sulawesi. Photo: Antara Foto/Reuters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, Indonesian Navy chief Yudo Margono explained how a ‘Sea Glider’ was found by fishermen near Selayar Island, South Sulawesi. Photo: Antara Foto/Reuters
China’s underwater drones seized in Indonesia expose tech, routes and potential submarine plans

  • Glider picked up in key maritime strait off Indonesia may have been mapping the sea floor to chart a course for submarines to go undetected: defence analyst
  • Chinese UUV technology is closing in on American underwater drone advancements

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Jan, 2021

