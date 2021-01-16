Chinese troops on exercise to prepare for the extreme conditions in the disputed Himalayan border region between China and India. Photo: Handout Chinese troops on exercise to prepare for the extreme conditions in the disputed Himalayan border region between China and India. Photo: Handout
High altitudes send soldiers off course in China-India border region: experts

  • Observers believe the disorientation caused by mountain sickness is to blame but warn that serious symptoms can lead to death
  • Many troops stationed in the Himalayan region have never experienced the challenging conditions before

Minnie Chan
Updated: 2:00pm, 16 Jan, 2021

