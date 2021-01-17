PLA troops pictured on an exercise in the Tibet Military Region. Photo: qq.com
China military reform
Chinese border troops likely to benefit from new rules to end unfair treatment
- Overhaul of rules is also likely to see forces in areas such as the Indian border given more advanced weapons
- Previously forces along Taiwan Strait and South China Sea had been favoured as a result of political infighting
Topic | China military reform
PLA troops pictured on an exercise in the Tibet Military Region. Photo: qq.com