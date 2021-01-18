Chinese naval personnel in the South China Sea are learning English to avoid misunderstandings in encounters with foreign vessels. Photo: Handout Chinese naval personnel in the South China Sea are learning English to avoid misunderstandings in encounters with foreign vessels. Photo: Handout
PLA troops in South China Sea learn ‘essential’ battlefield English

  • Improved language skills will avoid misunderstandings during increasing engagements with other forces in flashpoint waterway
  • Recent exercise in Paracel Islands included drills using English, according to Chinese state-owned broadcaster

Rachel Zhang

Updated: 4:57pm, 18 Jan, 2021

