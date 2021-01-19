The all-terrain vehicle was featured in a report on state broadcaster CCTV’s military channel. Photo: CCTV
China-India border dispute
China’s military uses new all-terrain vehicle to get supplies to troops in Tibet
- It has a tank tread and can negotiate 35-degree slopes while carrying up to 1.5 tonnes of goods, state television reports
- It’s the latest effort to improve logistics support in the high-altitude region as China and India remain locked in border stand-off
