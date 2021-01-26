Launchers for the DF-26 missiles have been sent to two sites for training. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea: Chinese military deploys ballistic missile’s launchers for training
- Destinations of DF-26 missile’s launchers put India within its range and pose a threat to US naval base in Japan
- China had last year staged a drill in which a DF-26 missile was launched into the South China Sea to target a moving ship
