The USS Theodore Roosevelt leads the USS Bunker Hill (left) and USS John Finn across the Pacific this month. Photo: USS Theodore Roosevelt
US, Chinese militaries’ South China Sea posturing continues into Joe Biden era
- Both countries send warplanes to area south of Taiwan, and Chinese military announces drill coinciding with US aircraft carrier group’s arrival
- Risk of accidental clashes, observers say, with neither side seeming willing to soften its stance on the disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Theodore Roosevelt leads the USS Bunker Hill (left) and USS John Finn across the Pacific this month. Photo: USS Theodore Roosevelt