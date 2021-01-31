China’s J-20 stealth fighter was an unexpected technological advance when it was unveiled in 2011. Photo: Handout
China military’s landmark J-20 stealth fighter started a decade of modernisation
- The fifth generation jet’s maiden flight shocked the world and changed the regional balance of power
- Its development heralded a wave of advanced home-grown hardware, from aircraft carriers to hypersonic missiles
Topic | US-China relations
China’s J-20 stealth fighter was an unexpected technological advance when it was unveiled in 2011. Photo: Handout