China’s KJ-600 early warning aircraft is in its final stages of development. Photo: Weibo
China’s new KJ-600 surveillance aircraft completes latest test flight
- PLA’s carrier-based early warning aircraft took to the skies over Xian on Wednesday morning, military insider says
- Domestically developed plane, which is in its final stages of development, is capable of spotting stealth aircraft like American F-22s and F-35s
Topic | Defence
