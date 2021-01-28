Beijing says it will thwart any attempt to gain independence for Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Taiwan independence means war’: China’s defence ministry warns Biden against siding with Taipei
- Military activities in the Taiwan Strait included flyovers by warplanes and fighter jets, part of Beijing’s ‘stern response to external interference’
- Nominee for US ambassador to the UN says Washington must help Taiwan push back against efforts by mainland
