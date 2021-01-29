Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Pentagon spokesman dismisses China’s warning on Taiwan as ‘unfortunate’
- The US Defence Department under the Biden administration ‘sees no reason why tensions over Taiwan need to lead to anything like confrontation’, spokesman says
- Comment is a response to China’s defence ministry saying that ‘Taiwan independence means war’
Topic | Taiwan
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP