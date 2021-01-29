Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Pentagon spokesman dismisses China’s warning on Taiwan as ‘unfortunate’

  • The US Defence Department under the Biden administration ‘sees no reason why tensions over Taiwan need to lead to anything like confrontation’, spokesman says
  • Comment is a response to China’s defence ministry saying that ‘Taiwan independence means war’

Topic |   Taiwan
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:07am, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during a news briefing in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE