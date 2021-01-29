The PLA test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea in August, including a DF-21D “aircraft carrier killer”, seen here during a military parade in Beijing in 2015. Photo: AP
US admiral calls China’s anti-ship ballistic missiles a ‘destabilising effort’ that may not win a war
- Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler says United States is closely watching the PLA’s missile programme
- He hopes ‘they just keep pouring money into that type of thing’ because it may not help win a conflict
Topic | US-China relations
