Chinese DF-26 missiles, an intermediate-range weapon, would be banned under the treaty. Photo: Xinhua Chinese DF-26 missiles, an intermediate-range weapon, would be banned under the treaty. Photo: Xinhua
China may seek to close nuclear gap after US and Russia agree to extend New START treaty

  • The deal between Moscow and Washington gives Beijing the chance to play catch-up, but it may face increasing pressure to join future talks on non-proliferation
  • One military source says the country now has around 1,000 warheads, but less than 100 of these are active

Topic |   Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Jan, 2021

