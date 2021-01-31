Chinese DF-26 missiles, an intermediate-range weapon, would be banned under the treaty. Photo: Xinhua
China may seek to close nuclear gap after US and Russia agree to extend New START treaty
- The deal between Moscow and Washington gives Beijing the chance to play catch-up, but it may face increasing pressure to join future talks on non-proliferation
- One military source says the country now has around 1,000 warheads, but less than 100 of these are active
