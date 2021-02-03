USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is heading to the Indo-Pacific, a region that was deemed a priority for the Biden Administration in phone calls with leaders of its foreign allies following Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Facebook/US Pacific Fleet USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is heading to the Indo-Pacific, a region that was deemed a priority for the Biden Administration in phone calls with leaders of its foreign allies following Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Facebook/US Pacific Fleet
China-US relations: American aircraft carrier group leaves long Middle East posting to head to Indo-Pacific

  • USS Nimitz was stationed in Central Command amid strained US-Iran relations but recent discussions about Iran’s nuclear programme have eased tensions
  • China is strengthening its position in the Indo-Pacific and teaching PLA troops battlefield English in the event of encounters with foreign forces

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 5:05pm, 3 Feb, 2021

USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is heading to the Indo-Pacific, a region that was deemed a priority for the Biden Administration in phone calls with leaders of its foreign allies following Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Facebook/US Pacific Fleet USS Nimitz aircraft carrier is heading to the Indo-Pacific, a region that was deemed a priority for the Biden Administration in phone calls with leaders of its foreign allies following Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Facebook/US Pacific Fleet
