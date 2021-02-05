China’s Central Theatre Command released images of the missile interception test on social media. Photo: Handout China’s Central Theatre Command released images of the missile interception test on social media. Photo: Handout
China declares success in latest anti-missile intercept test

  • It is the second country after the US to possess interception technology which aims to knock out incoming missiles midflight
  • Defence ministry says test was not targeted at any particular country and was defensive in nature

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:55am, 5 Feb, 2021

