A Washington think tank has outlined the ways the United States and its allies could exploit China’s weaknesses and curb it’s global expansion. Photo: Xinhua A Washington think tank has outlined the ways the United States and its allies could exploit China’s weaknesses and curb it’s global expansion. Photo: Xinhua
US should seize on China’s big weaknesses to curb its global ambitions, Washington strategy report advises

  • China’s geography and conflicts on different fronts can be used against it, forcing resources to be thinned, think tank reports to US and its allies
  • Military analyst says a miscalculation overlooks Beijing’s willingness to negotiate, therefore limiting the number of disputes in its sphere

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:41am, 6 Feb, 2021

