US, Japanese and Australian warplanes pictured during last year’s joint exercise on Guam. Photo: Handout
US stages joint Guam drill with Australia and Japan as it looks for ways to make it harder for China to ‘wipe out’ air forces with missile strikes
- Drills will include air combat exercises designed to improve ability to use smaller airfields in case major bases come under attack
- US commanders believe China and Russia pose a growing threat to its military facilities
Topic | Diplomacy
US, Japanese and Australian warplanes pictured during last year’s joint exercise on Guam. Photo: Handout