China /  Military

Biden announces new Pentagon task force to evaluate China-related strategy, tech and operations

  • President describes the US-China rivalry as ‘the competition of the future’, expressing concern about the ‘growing challenges’ posed by Beijing
  • Task force, which will also examine intelligence and alliances, will deliver its recommendations to Austin within four months

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 6:21am, 11 Feb, 2021

US President Joe Biden speaking at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden speaking at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
