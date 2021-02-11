US President Joe Biden speaking at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Biden announces new Pentagon task force to evaluate China-related strategy, tech and operations
- President describes the US-China rivalry as ‘the competition of the future’, expressing concern about the ‘growing challenges’ posed by Beijing
- Task force, which will also examine intelligence and alliances, will deliver its recommendations to Austin within four months
