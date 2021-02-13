Troops taking part in this year’s Yudh Abhyas exercise. Photo: Facebook
US and Indian troops start joint exercise as Joe Biden seeks to build up Quad as counterweight to China
- The new administration is trying to strengthen the four-nation partnership, which also involves Japan and Australia
- US military newspaper Stars and Stripes says India is increasingly concerned about Beijing’s growing military strength
Topic | China-India border dispute
