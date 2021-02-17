This photograph provided by the Indian Army, purports to show Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, February 15, 2021. China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border. Photo: Indian Army via AP
China-India border tension: satellite images show PLA emptying military camps at Himalayan flash point
- Chinese troops are filmed dismantling bunkers and tents, and then tanks, soldiers and vehicles witnessed moving out as part of disengagement
- India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament both sides had agreed to pull back troops around Pangong Tso
Topic | China-India border dispute
