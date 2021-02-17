This photograph provided by the Indian Army, purports to show Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, February 15, 2021. China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border. Photo: Indian Army via AP This photograph provided by the Indian Army, purports to show Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, February 15, 2021. China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border. Photo: Indian Army via AP
China /  Military

China-India border tension: satellite images show PLA emptying military camps at Himalayan flash point

  • Chinese troops are filmed dismantling bunkers and tents, and then tanks, soldiers and vehicles witnessed moving out as part of disengagement
  • India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament both sides had agreed to pull back troops around Pangong Tso

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:11pm, 17 Feb, 2021

