China refits combat trucks in Tibet to take on Indian military

  • Wheel bases have replaced tracks on two kinds of vehicles to streamline logistics and for faster deployment, report says
  • Changes will allow troops to use various weapons while maintaining one system, analyst says

Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Feb, 2021

China’s HJ-10 anti-tank missile launcher has been fitted with a general utility truck base. Photo: Handout
