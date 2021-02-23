China’s HJ-10 anti-tank missile launcher has been fitted with a general utility truck base. Photo: Handout
China refits combat trucks in Tibet to take on Indian military
- Wheel bases have replaced tracks on two kinds of vehicles to streamline logistics and for faster deployment, report says
- Changes will allow troops to use various weapons while maintaining one system, analyst says
