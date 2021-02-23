The KJ-600 would have a much larger payload for better devices and have a longer range than a helicopter. Photo: Weibo
Chinese surveillance plane test flight hints at advanced aircraft carrier design
- The KJ-600 is under development at the same time as the new vessel
- But the fixed-wing plane needs help from a catapult to launch from a carrier deck, suggesting ski jumps may be a thing of the past
