Singapore naval servicemen wave to a departing Chinese frigate after a previous joint exercise. Photo: Xinhua
China and Singapore start joint naval drills as Beijing boosts ties in Asia
- Covid-19 pandemic disrupted China’s plans for greater military cooperation with its neighbours to counter US pressure
- Beijing aims to counter growing challenge from Washington to its claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea
