Singapore naval servicemen wave to a departing Chinese frigate after a previous joint exercise. Photo: Xinhua Singapore naval servicemen wave to a departing Chinese frigate after a previous joint exercise. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy
China /  Military

China and Singapore start joint naval drills as Beijing boosts ties in Asia

  • Covid-19 pandemic disrupted China’s plans for greater military cooperation with its neighbours to counter US pressure
  • Beijing aims to counter growing challenge from Washington to its claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea

Teddy Ng
Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Feb, 2021

