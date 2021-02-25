Some of the personnel taking part in the PLA Southern Theatre Command’s bomber exercises in the South China Sea after the Lunar New Year. Photo: CCTV
Chinese bombers in strike exercises after US escalation in South China Sea
- Advanced H6-J among at least 10 planes involved in drills which followed February dual carrier operation in disputed waterway
- On Wednesday a US destroyer crossed the Taiwan Strait in a further escalation of tensions
