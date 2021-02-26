The US says it successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM on Tuesday. Photo: Handout The US says it successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
US-China rivalry: America test-fires Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

  • Test shows the US nuclear deterrent is ‘safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure our allies’, USAF says
  • ‘Operators delivered an on-time, on-target sortie and provided yet another reminder of the readiness and reliability of the Minuteman III weapon system,’ commander of the launch task force says

26 Feb, 2021

