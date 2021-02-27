The exercise was carried out by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: how the US Navy aims to better home in on targets
- An American aircraft carrier strike group has been training personnel on the ground to help guide missiles
- The exercise also involved Nato communications, to allow American forces to integrate with allies
Topic | South China Sea
The exercise was carried out by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group. Photo: US Navy