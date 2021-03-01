China’s military exercise is being conducted west of the Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong province during March. Photo: Reuters China’s military exercise is being conducted west of the Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong province during March. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Military

South China Sea: PLA embarks on month-long drill in push to modernise soldiers while resisting US operations

  • The PLA is stepping up its drills and soldiers must meet real combat and joint operation requirements to improve the Chinese military’s fighting power
  • ‘We will not lose an inch of our land left to us by our ancestors,’ says China’s defence ministry

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 4:35pm, 1 Mar, 2021

